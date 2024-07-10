Left Menu

Congress Blasts UP Minister Over Dismissive Comments on Pulse Prices

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput criticized UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi for his dismissive comments on rising pulse prices, accusing BJP leaders of insensitivity towards inflation issues. Shahi's remark that pulses aren't being sold above Rs 100 per kg sparked controversy, highlighting BJP's disconnect from citizens' struggles.

Updated: 10-07-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:24 IST
Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp reaction to Uttar Pradesh's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi's recent comments on pulse prices, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of being insensitive to the struggles of the people dealing with rising inflation. Shahi's statement, made during a Tuesday press conference, that pulses were not being sold for more than Rs 100 per kilogram anywhere in the state, has ignited widespread criticism.

Responding to a press conference question, Shahi claimed, "Nowhere in the market are the prices of pulses above Rs 100 per kg." Reacting to the remark, Congress leader Surendra Rajput said, "Laughing at the helplessness of the people grappling with inflation has become the work of BJP leaders."

Rajput further stated, "Surya Pratap Shahi is perpetuating a tradition of dismissiveness by laughing and claiming pulses are available at Rs 100 per kg. Shahi has been the Agriculture Minister for seven years, and it appears he, along with Modi and other big leaders, are out of touch with the reality where the public buys pulses at Rs 170, while media and others face the same price." Rajput predicted electoral fallout for the BJP, accusing Shahi of being unaware of the actual pulse prices in Uttar Pradesh, deeming it a significant oversight.

He warned, "The public will respond to the BJP. Recently, they have shown a reflection in the Lok Sabha elections, and in the upcoming elections, the BJP will be completely wiped out." (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

