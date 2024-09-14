Amit Shah Advocates for Hindi, Regional Languages Unity on Hindi Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the significance of preserving the Hindi language on 'Hindi Diwas,' warning that neglecting native languages can disconnect people from their history and culture. He was speaking at the 4th Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in the national capital.

Shah explained that Swaraj (self-rule), Swadharma (self-dharma), and Swabhasha (self-language) are integral for freeing future generations from a 'mindset of slavery.' He linked the essence of Swaraj to the protection of native languages and praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise primary education in the mother tongue under the New Education Policy.

Praising PM Modi, Shah highlighted how addressing international platforms in Hindi has increased its global acceptance. He also emphasised that children best express and understand concepts in their mother tongue, and called for the translation of literature and speeches between Hindi and regional languages to reinforce their complementary relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)