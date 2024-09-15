Left Menu

Senior BJP Leader Anil Vij Stakes Claim for Haryana CM Post Ahead of Elections

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij has declared his intention to run for the Chief Minister post in Haryana, citing his seniority and support from people. Despite his aspiration, the final decision lies with the party's high command. Vij's exclusion from recent cabinet reshuffle has stirred discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:34 IST
Senior BJP Leader Anil Vij Stakes Claim for Haryana CM Post Ahead of Elections
BJP's Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij has announced his candidacy for the Chief Minister's post in Haryana, just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Vij highlighted his experience and cited public support as reasons for his claim.

"I am the senior-most MLA of BJP in Haryana. I have contested elections six times. I have never asked the party for anything. However, on the demand of people, I am staking my claim for the Chief Minister's post based on my seniority," said Vij. He noted that the ultimate decision rests with the party's high command.

"It is in the hands of the high command whether they will make me CM or not. If they make me the CM, I will change the picture of Haryana," he added. Anil Vij, who represents Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency, previously served as Haryana's home minister until he was dropped in a recent cabinet reshuffle that named Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister.

Vij had voiced his displeasure over his exclusion from the cabinet, stating that some party members have made him feel like a stranger within the party. "Mana kuch logo ne mujhe meri party mein he begana bana diya hai, parantu kayee baar begane apno say bhi zyada kaam kar jaate hai," Vij remarked on May 2. He had skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet and left a Legislative Party meeting midway, which visibly displayed his dissatisfaction.

It's worth noting that Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana CM in March, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. When BJP won a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly in 2014, Vij was a frontrunner for the CM position, but the party chose first-time MLA Khattar. In the 2019 elections, Khattar again surpassed Vij, who was given key portfolios like home and health instead.

The Haryana legislative assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with September 12 as the last date for filing nominations. The vote count will occur on October 8. In the last 2019 assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats, while Congress secured 30. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024