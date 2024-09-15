TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Highlights Rift Amid Junior Doctors' Protests in Kolkata

On Sunday, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged a division among Kolkata's protesting junior doctors. An audio clip posted online revealed that while some doctors are keen on resolving the conflict, others prefer to extend the unrest. Ghosh emphasized that the clip indicated a consensus among some doctors for a solution, countered by others intent on continuing disruptions.

Ghosh shared the clip on social media, stating it was recorded before the junior doctors' meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He noted the CM's appeal to the doctors to discuss issues at a meeting, which was reportedly rebuffed by some protestors.

The junior doctors have maintained their protest for five nights at Swasthya Bhawan, Salt Lake. Dr. Aqeeb, part of a delegation to meet the CM, asserted that the arrest of RG Kar Medical College's former principal, Sandip Ghosh, validated their demands. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Despite a scheduled meeting with the CM, the doctors claimed they left without a resolution, refusing to compromise on their core demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)