France Intensifies ASF Surveillance at German Border Amid Rising Fears

France has ramped up surveillance for African swine fever (ASF) along its border with Germany, the agriculture ministry announced on Tuesday. The move responds to the disease's alarming spread among wild boars across much of Europe.

The heightened scrutiny aims to prevent ASF from infiltrating France, which would pose severe risks to the national pig farming industry and potentially disrupt food supply chains. The ministry noted that surveillance has been intensified in the northeastern departments of Bas-Rhin and Moselle, which border Germany.

The virus, lethal to pigs but harmless to humans, has progressively moved westward across Europe, affecting countries like Belgium and Italy. Germany's pig industry was severely affected, leading to international bans. France is considering erecting border fences and regulating wild boar populations to combat the risk.

