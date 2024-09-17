Left Menu

France Intensifies ASF Surveillance at German Border Amid Rising Fears

France is increasing surveillance at its border with Germany to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF) from wild boars. The disease could potentially devastate France's pig farming industry and disrupt food supply chains. The agriculture ministry is exploring several preventive measures, including fencing and population control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has ramped up surveillance for African swine fever (ASF) along its border with Germany, the agriculture ministry announced on Tuesday. The move responds to the disease's alarming spread among wild boars across much of Europe.

The heightened scrutiny aims to prevent ASF from infiltrating France, which would pose severe risks to the national pig farming industry and potentially disrupt food supply chains. The ministry noted that surveillance has been intensified in the northeastern departments of Bas-Rhin and Moselle, which border Germany.

The virus, lethal to pigs but harmless to humans, has progressively moved westward across Europe, affecting countries like Belgium and Italy. Germany's pig industry was severely affected, leading to international bans. France is considering erecting border fences and regulating wild boar populations to combat the risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

