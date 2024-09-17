Atishi to Lead Delhi as AAP Pushes for Early Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reiterated its demand for early elections in Delhi, with party leader Gopal Rai stating that Atishi will shoulder the responsibilities of Chief Minister until Arvind Kejriwal is re-elected by the people with a 'thumping' majority.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Rai confirmed that a legislative party meeting held earlier that day unanimously decided to appoint Atishi as CM until elections, which the party wants to be held in October-November at the latest. During this period, Atishi is tasked with continuing the government's work despite objections from the BJP and safeguarding the public against tactics used by the opposition.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will tender his resignation today, said Rai, after which the new government will stake claim. Minister Kailash Gehlot, considered a frontrunner for the CM post, stated that all MLAs unanimously agreed on Atishi's appointment. Kejriwal's proposal was backed by party MLAs during a legislative meeting at his residence.

Kejriwal had announced his resignation on Saturday, asserting he would not resume as CM until deemed 'honest' by the people. He called for advancing Delhi polls to November, ahead of the scheduled February elections, viewing re-election as a 'certificate' of his honesty. His announcement came two days after his release from Tihar jail, amid a corruption case where the Supreme Court granted him bail and imposed conditions on his release, including a ban on public commentary about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)