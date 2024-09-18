Odisha CM Visits Ailing Ex-Governor Harichandan in Hospital

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited former Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is currently receiving medical care at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. During his visit, CM Majhi expressed concerns about Harichandan's health and extended his best wishes for a swift recovery.

Following the visit, CM Majhi posted a picture of their meeting on the social media platform X. In his post, he conveyed his prayers for Harichandan's recovery, writing, 'I visited senior BJP leader and former Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Biswabhushan Harichandan, who is being treated at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. I inquired about his health and well-being. I am praying for his speedy recovery at the feet of Lord Jagannath.'

The heartfelt message has resonated with many, highlighting the camaraderie and solidarity among political leaders during times of personal difficulty.

(With inputs from agencies.)