BSF Neutralizes Pakistani Intruder at Punjab Border

The Border Security Force foiled an infiltration attempt, killing a Pakistani intruder near the Amritsar border. The intruder, who crossed the boundary under cover of darkness, was neutralized after ignoring warnings. Pakistani currency was recovered from the intruder, and his body has been handed over to local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an infiltration attempt near the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab, neutralizing a Pakistani intruder, according to an official release.

The intruder illegally crossed the boundary under the cover of darkness at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Monday, September 16, and headed towards the border near Ratankhurd village. The BSF troops on duty observed the suspicious movement and issued a challenge, which was ignored by the intruder.

When the intruder continued advancing aggressively towards the border fence, BSF personnel opened fire, killing him on the spot. Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 270 in various denominations, along with a half-torn 10 Rupee note, was recovered. The intruder's body has been handed over to the Gharinda police station for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

