NATO's Call to Action: Responding to Russian Missile Incursions
Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar emphasized NATO's need to address incidents where Russian missiles or drones aimed at Ukraine intrude into the alliance's airspace. His statement underscores the urgency for NATO to take definitive action to ensure the security and integrity of its member states' territories.
Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar has urged NATO to react decisively to instances where Russian missiles or drones launched at Ukraine violate the alliance's airspace.
Tilvar's comments highlight the growing security concerns among NATO members regarding potential spillovers of the conflict into their territories.
The minister's statement underscores the pressing need for NATO to respond promptly to safeguard its member states' airspace and maintain regional stability.
