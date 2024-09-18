Massive Blood Donation Drive Honors PM Modi's 74th Birthday

A massive blood donation camp was organized by the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday. Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed attendees, highlighting the various initiatives of the Prime Minister and the critical importance of blood donation.

Chief Minister Saha shared his appreciation for the organizers in a post on X, commending them for their noble cause. 'On the occasion of the birthday of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, I attended a blood donation camp organized by the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust at Bhagat Singh Yuva Awaas & encouraged the blood donors. Such an effort by the organizers for the noble cause is praiseworthy,' he stated. The event not only celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday but also emphasized the vital role that voluntary blood donation plays in saving lives. The camp received overwhelming community support.

Earlier this week, Saha participated in another blood donation camp, held on Tuesday by the Bharatiya Janata Party Mandal Committee of Banamalipur at the Nazrul Kalakshetra Auditorium. This event aimed to honor PM Modi's contributions to public welfare and significant community involvement.

During his speech at the event, Saha highlighted the various schemes introduced by PM Modi and their positive impact on national development. He praised the Prime Minister's efforts to improve healthcare, education, and infrastructure, urging attendees to continue supporting these programs to foster regional progress.

Saha also visited the Maa Tripurasundari Temple in Udaipur, offering prayers for the Prime Minister's good health and prosperity. 'Today, I offered prayers to Mata Tripurasundari, seeking her divine blessings for the good health, prosperity, and long life of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,' Saha posted on X.

Later, the Chief Minister attended the Seva Campaign 2024 at the Jagannath Dighi premises in Udaipur, and planted saplings as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. 'Today, I attended the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in respect of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's birthday celebration and planted a sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. Additionally, I also flagged off a relief materials vehicle for flood-affected victims,' he wrote in another post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)