Union Cabinet's 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal Praised by Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised the Union Cabinet's decision to endorse the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. He asserted that this step exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to strengthening democracy through transparent elections and enhancing growth by more effective resource allocation.

Via a post on X, Shah remarked that the nation has been experiencing transformative reforms under Modi's leadership. 'Today, Bharat advances significantly in landmark electoral reforms with the acceptance of the High-Level Committee's recommendations on One Nation, One Election,' he said. Shah emphasized that this decision reflects Modi's determination to ensure clean, financially efficient elections, thereby accelerating economic growth.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet gave its nod to the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which envisages conducting simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls within 100 days. The High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, had presented its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year. According to the government, the comprehensive 18,626-page report emerged from exhaustive consultations with various stakeholders, experts, and 191 days of diligent research since its establishment on September 2, 2023. (ANI)

