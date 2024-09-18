Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Demolitions, Politicians React to Landmark Decision

Congress UP chief Ajay Rai welcomes the Supreme Court's decision to stop property demolitions until October 1. BSP's Mayawati calls for uniform demolition guidelines, while SP's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the misuse of bulldozers as symbols of justice, praising the court's intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:05 IST
Congress Uttar Pradesh chief, Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court's decision to halt property demolitions until October 1 has triggered strong reactions from political leaders in Uttar Pradesh. Congress state chief Ajay Rai expressed his approval, emphasizing that only the judiciary should handle such matters.

BSP chief Mayawati called on the Centre to establish uniform guidelines for bulldozer demolitions, pointing out that the unregulated use of bulldozers led to the Supreme Court's intervention. She highlighted that the practice should not be seen as upholding the rule of law.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav commended the Supreme Court, arguing that bulldozers have been used unconstitutionally to intimidate people and suppress opposition. He urged both the Central and State Governments to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law, stating that the judiciary's decision corrects a long-standing misuse of authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

