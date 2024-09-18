Uttarakhand CM Dhami Campaigns in J&K, Highlights Development and Criticizes Opposition
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigned for BJP candidate Jeevan Lal in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing regional development and criticizing opposition parties for their past policies. Dhami praised ongoing infrastructural projects and expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming elections, calling for a new historical achievement.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed public gatherings in Khatua, Jammu and Kashmir, to campaign for BJP candidate Jeevan Lal. Highlighting the region's resemblance to Uttarakhand, Dhami praised local sacrifices and expressed confidence that residents will support BJP, citing the desire for development.
Dhami stressed continuous infrastructure projects, including national highways, bridges, and hospitals. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and highlighted the shift from discussions of terrorism to development. Projects such as the Chenab Bridge, AIIMS, and IIM are expanding under the central government's policies.
Speaking in Bani, Dhami mentioned burgeoning tourism and criticized opposition parties for promoting separatism and corruption. He contrasted BJP's development promises with opposition promises to restore Article 370, blaming them for 30 years of terrorism. Dhami conveyed optimism for a historic BJP victory, driven by public enthusiasm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
