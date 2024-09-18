Himachal Pradesh CM Inaugurates National Task Force on TB, Lauds State's Efforts in Disease Eradication

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a two-day meeting of the National Task Force under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program in Shimla on Wednesday. Sukhu highlighted the state's nationally recognized efforts to tackle TB and launched the offline mode of 'Meri TB Ki Kahani Phase-II' initiative, aimed at dispelling stigmas and creating public awareness about TB.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to launch the second phase of this campaign while also hosting the meeting for the second time. Experts from across the country participated, and the Chief Minister expressed confidence that valuable recommendations from the workshop would assist in combating TB.

'The Himachal Pradesh government is extending all possible support to eradicate TB, with around 15,000 patients treated annually,' Sukhu remarked. 'Molecular testing facilities for early detection and AI-enabled X-ray machines have been introduced, and this service will soon expand to all districts,' he added.

Highlighting the state's favorable climate for TB patients, particularly in pine forests, Sukhu noted efforts to promote health tourism by leveraging the natural environment. He emphasized adopting modern technology and mentioned an agreement with AIIMS Delhi for the latest medical equipment and enhancements at Tanda Medical College and IGMC Shimla. Plans to fill 2,700 health department posts are underway to further improve services.

Sukhu also outlined plans to introduce doorstep medical testing facilities for elderly citizens over 70 and expressed concern over the increasing number of cancer patients in the state. He mentioned ongoing initiatives promoting electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the establishment of a green hydrogen plant in Nalagarh.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Colonel (Dr) Dhani Ram Shandil credited the National Task Force with changing societal perspectives on TB. He stressed the need for greater public awareness and detailed steps being taken to eradicate the disease in the state, including financial assistance for TB patients.

Other notable attendees included Health Secretary M Sudha Devi, NHM Mission Director Priyanka Verma, Director of Health Services Dr. Gopal Berry, National Task Force Chairman Dr. Ashok Bhardwaj, Joint Director of the Central TB Division Dr. Sanjay Kumar Mattu, and DDG-TB Dr. Urvashi Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)