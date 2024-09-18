Chief Minister Manik Saha's Mukhyamantri Samipeshu Programme Bridging the Gap

In a bid to make the government more people-centric, the 32nd session of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' programme was held at the residence of Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday. Citizens from various parts of the state attended to present their issues directly before the Chief Minister. The programme is pivotal in resolving public grievances promptly, with the CM instructing officials to take immediate action in some cases.

This initiative ensures that residents receive quick resolutions to pressing issues, particularly those related to healthcare. As more individuals benefit, the popularity of the programme continues to rise. Earlier on Wednesday, a significant blood donation camp was organized by the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala, led by CM Manik Saha.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives of the Prime Minister and underscored the importance of blood donation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)