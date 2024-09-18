Goa University Research Park Initiative Launched by CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday inaugurated the Goa University Research Park Unit (GURU) initiative, established under the UniGoa Knowledge and Innovation Foundation. During the event, sanction letters were distributed to teams part of the Hand Holding and Start-Up Scheme 2023-24.

Sawant, via a post on the social media platform X, revealed that the GURU initiative boasts an investment of Rs 12.85 crore, dedicated to creating state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to aid young innovators. The endeavor signifies the knowledge and mentorship vital for advancing Goa's biotechnology, healthcare, IT, and electronics sectors.

The Chief Minister also expressed his confidence in the GURU initiative's potential to foster young innovators and incubate start-ups in bio-engineering, agriculture, healthcare, and electronics. Sawant congratulated Goa University and the Directorate of Higher Education on their achievement, offering best wishes for the project's future success. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)