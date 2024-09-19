Russian Forces Reclaim Villages in Kursk Region
Russia has recaptured two villages, Nikolayevo-Darino and Darino, from Ukrainian forces in the western Russian Kursk region. The news was confirmed by Major General Apti Alaudinov and reported by TASS news agency.
The strategic significance of this area has been a point of contention, leading to ongoing skirmishes between the two nations.
Major General Alaudinov's confirmation underscores the volatile nature of this conflict, which continues to grip the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
