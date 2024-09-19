Left Menu

Russian Forces Reclaim Villages in Kursk Region

Russia has recaptured two villages, Nikolayevo-Darino and Darino, from Ukrainian forces in the western Russian Kursk region. The news was confirmed by Major General Apti Alaudinov and reported by TASS news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

This comes after Ukrainian forces had taken partial control of the region last month.

The strategic significance of this area has been a point of contention, leading to ongoing skirmishes between the two nations.

Major General Alaudinov's confirmation underscores the volatile nature of this conflict, which continues to grip the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

