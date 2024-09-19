Russia has recaptured two villages, Nikolayevo-Darino and Darino, from Ukrainian forces in the western Russian Kursk region, according to a statement from Major General Apti Alaudinov, relayed by TASS news agency. This comes after Ukrainian forces had taken partial control of the region last month.

The strategic significance of this area has been a point of contention, leading to ongoing skirmishes between the two nations.

Major General Alaudinov's confirmation underscores the volatile nature of this conflict, which continues to grip the region.

