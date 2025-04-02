Tamil Nadu Assembly Unites to Reclaim Katchatheevu Amid Political Tensions

In a rare show of unity, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding the retrieval of Katchatheevu island, gaining unanimous support from all parties present. Speaker Appavu announced the resolution, signaling bipartisan agreement on the contentious issue.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed criticisms from the opposition, notably Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, who accused the DMK of neglecting the Katchatheevu issue during its tenure. Stalin rebutted these claims, urging a focus on resolving current issues and calling out the AIADMK for its previous inaction.

Stalin highlighted the plight of Tamil fishermen who face frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy, stressing the need for Union government intervention. Meanwhile, Palaniswami critiqued the DMK's sudden resolution, suggesting electoral motivations, while recounting the complex history and legal proceedings surrounding the island's ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)