Radhakishan Damani Sells Stake in VST Industries to Major Investors

Radhakishan Damani, founder of DMart, sold shares of VST Industries worth over Rs 4 crore via an open market transaction. This reduces his stake in VST Industries to 2.82%. Key buyers include Reliance Mutual Fund and Thrift Savings Plan, acquiring a 1.09% stake for Rs 7.44 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Radhakishan Damani, the founder and promoter of DMart, executed a significant share sale on Thursday, offloading VST Industries shares worth over Rs 4 crore.

Data from the NSE revealed that Damani sold 1 lakh shares, reducing his stake in VST Industries from 3.47% to 2.82%.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 439.05 each. In the same transaction, Reliance Mutual Fund and Thrift Savings Plan acquired a significant number of shares, bringing their collective stake to 1.09% of VST Industries, valued at Rs 7.44 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

