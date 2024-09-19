Manipur Joint Army-Police Operation Thwarts Major IED Threat
A coordinated effort by the Army and Manipur Police successfully neutralized seven IEDs, totaling 28.5kg, averting a significant threat in Manipur's Imphal East district.
In a decisive joint operation, the Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing roughly 28.5kg. The operation took place in Manipur's hill regions, specifically near Bongjang and Itham villages in Imphal East district, effectively averting a major threat to life and property.
Acting on precise intelligence, the forces conducted an extensive search with the help of Army Explosives Detection Dogs, leading to the discovery of these hazardous devices, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence's Public Relations Officer.
Expert teams from the Army Engineers successfully defused the IEDs, significantly mitigating the risk and preventing a potential catastrophe. The prompt action by the Army and Manipur Police highlights their unwavering commitment to public safety. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
