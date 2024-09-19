Left Menu

Manipur Joint Army-Police Operation Thwarts Major IED Threat

A coordinated effort by the Army and Manipur Police successfully neutralized seven IEDs, totaling 28.5kg, averting a significant threat in Manipur's Imphal East district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:08 IST
Manipur Joint Army-Police Operation Thwarts Major IED Threat
Seven IEDs recovered in a joint operation (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive joint operation, the Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing roughly 28.5kg. The operation took place in Manipur's hill regions, specifically near Bongjang and Itham villages in Imphal East district, effectively averting a major threat to life and property.

Acting on precise intelligence, the forces conducted an extensive search with the help of Army Explosives Detection Dogs, leading to the discovery of these hazardous devices, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence's Public Relations Officer.

Expert teams from the Army Engineers successfully defused the IEDs, significantly mitigating the risk and preventing a potential catastrophe. The prompt action by the Army and Manipur Police highlights their unwavering commitment to public safety. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024