Controversy Sparks Over Alleged Animal Fat Use in Tirupati Prasadam

Union Minister and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay strongly condemned the alleged use of animal fat in the revered 'Tirupati Prasadam' at Sri Venkateswara Temple, terming it an 'unforgivable sin'. He urged the Andhra Pradesh government to initiate an immediate probe and take strict action against those responsible.

Sanjay attributed the incident to the tenure of the previous YSRCP government, during which individuals from other religions and atheists were inducted into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board. He stressed the sanctity of the Tirumala laddu, urging swift measures to address the contamination claims.

BJP leader and former TTD Board Member Bhanuprakash Reddy echoed Sanjay's sentiments, condemning the alleged tampering of the sacred prasadam by mixing animal fat and vegetable oil with pure cow ghee. Reddy announced plans to file a complaint against former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other officials allegedly involved in the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh amplified the controversy by sharing a video on social media, in which CM Chandrababu Naidu condemned the YSRCP administration for the alleged sacrilege. The issue has stirred significant outrage, highlighting the deep religious sentiments associated with the Tirupati temple, devoted to Lord Venkateswara.

(With inputs from agencies.)