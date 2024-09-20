Left Menu

GM Recalls Nearly 450,000 Vehicles for Brake Fluid Warning Issue

General Motors is recalling 449,671 vehicles in the United States due to inoperative low brake fluid warning. This recall aims to address a significant safety concern reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Further details on recall procedures are available on the company's official channels.

Updated: 20-09-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:11 IST
General Motors has announced a recall of 449,671 vehicles in the United States due to an inoperative low brake fluid warning system. This was reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which emphasized the importance of the issue for driver safety.

The defect, if left unaddressed, could increase the risk of accidents due to undetected brake fluid levels, highlighting the critical nature of the recall. GM urges all affected vehicle owners to visit their local dealerships for a prompt fix.

Further company coverage and detailed recall procedures can be found on GM's official website and communication channels.

