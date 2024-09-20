Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps In: Judge's Comments Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of offensive remarks made by a Karnataka High Court judge against a woman lawyer. A five-judge bench has requested a detailed report and the case is set for further hearing on September 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:27 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of media reports concerning remarks made by a Karnataka High Court judge against a woman lawyer. A five-judge bench directed the Karnataka High Court to submit a report on the matter. The court also requested the Attorney General and Solicitor General for assistance.

Two video clips of the Karnataka High Court judge emerged on social media. In one video, he was heard making gender-insensitive comments toward a woman lawyer. In another, he allegedly referred to a Muslim-majority area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan." The Supreme Court has scheduled further hearings for September 25 and sought a report from the Karnataka HC Registrar General, following administrative instructions from the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court.

The apex court noted that in the social media age, the judiciary is under constant observation and judges must behave accordingly. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and a five-judge bench have addressed the issue, suggesting the need for basic guidelines.

The bench remarked that they convened due to the judge's inflammatory comments, now viral on social media platforms like X, prompting calls for suo motu action from senior advocates.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising called on the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu action and send the judge for gender sensitisation training in a social media post. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

