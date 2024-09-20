Delhi LG's Initiative to Boost Women's Safety in Public Transport

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has instructed officials to identify 500 women in the national capital interested in driving public transport vehicles. This initiative was discussed in the 19th meeting of the 'Task Force on Women Safety in Delhi,' where Saxena laid out specific safety measures.

Among the directives, Saxena emphasized the need for an immediate 15-day special drive to identify and fix dark spots around the city, with before and after pictures to monitor progress. The Delhi Police have also been asked to conduct a fresh audit of these dark spots, particularly near bus stops.

Further, the LG expressed concerns over the underutilisation of 'Sakhi One-Stop Centres' and stressed the need for a comprehensive social change in men's attitudes towards women. He also called for increased gender-sensitivity campaigns and curricula revisions to foster a culture of respect and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)