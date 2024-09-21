Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Individual Jumps from Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A person reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Friday, officials reported. The reason for the suicide is not yet clear, according to Mumbai Police.

The police received a distress call around 1 a.m. on Friday. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that an individual had parked their car, exited, and jumped into the sea. Attempts to locate the body during the night were unsuccessful due to darkness and high waves.

By 7:30 a.m., Worli Police Station was informed that the body had been found within the jurisdiction of Dadar Police Station. The body was subsequently sent to Nair Hospital for further action. Investigations are ongoing, and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

