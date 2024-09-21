Assam Authorities Shift School Timings Amid Severe Heatwave

Amid an ongoing heatwave, authorities in Assam have altered school hours, affecting several districts. The District Elementary Education Office has issued orders to adjust school timings to safeguard students' health.

An official order released on September 20 stated that principals and headteachers of private schools in the Dibrugarh district should follow new guidelines after consulting with the District Commissioner. This includes starting classes at 8 a.m., holding school assemblies inside classrooms, and advising students to forgo waistcoats and ties.

The Kamrup (Metro) District Elementary Education Officer also mandated that schools should begin at 7:30 a.m. and end by 12:30 p.m. Schools must ensure enough drinking water facilities, proper ventilation, and backup power supplies. These changes apply until further notice, as similar directives are being adopted in other districts facing heatwave conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)