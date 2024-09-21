Left Menu

Martinique's Curfew and Protest Ban Amid Rising Living Costs

Authorities in Martinique have banned demonstrations in four municipalities following violent protests over rising living costs. The local government has also implemented a nighttime curfew. These actions, mirrored by similar unrest in Guadeloupe, are challenging for Prime Minister Michel Barnier as he finalizes his cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:31 IST
Martinique's Curfew and Protest Ban Amid Rising Living Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Authorities in Martinique have prohibited demonstrations in four municipalities following violent protests that led to the imposition of a curfew earlier this week, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Martinique's prefect, the local representative of France's central government in the overseas territory, stated that all protests would be banned until Monday in Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos, and Le Robert.

'This measure aims to end the violence and damage at gatherings and to remove obstacles to daily life and freedom of movement, especially during weekends,' the prefect said. A nighttime curfew was earlier imposed to limit movement in parts of Fort-de-France and Lamentin, lasting until Monday. Protests have also erupted on the neighboring island of Guadeloupe, exacerbated by a strike at French energy utility EDF causing power outages. The unrest in France's overseas territories, including recent police-involved deaths in New Caledonia, poses a significant challenge for new Prime Minister Michel Barnier as he prepares to present his cabinet to President Emmanuel Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024