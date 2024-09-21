Martinique's Curfew and Protest Ban Amid Rising Living Costs

Authorities in Martinique have prohibited demonstrations in four municipalities following violent protests that led to the imposition of a curfew earlier this week, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Martinique's prefect, the local representative of France's central government in the overseas territory, stated that all protests would be banned until Monday in Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos, and Le Robert.

'This measure aims to end the violence and damage at gatherings and to remove obstacles to daily life and freedom of movement, especially during weekends,' the prefect said. A nighttime curfew was earlier imposed to limit movement in parts of Fort-de-France and Lamentin, lasting until Monday. Protests have also erupted on the neighboring island of Guadeloupe, exacerbated by a strike at French energy utility EDF causing power outages. The unrest in France's overseas territories, including recent police-involved deaths in New Caledonia, poses a significant challenge for new Prime Minister Michel Barnier as he prepares to present his cabinet to President Emmanuel Macron.

