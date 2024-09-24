Diplomatic Talks Amid Tragedy: China-Japan Relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met in New York to discuss the recent fatal stabbing of a Japanese child in China and a bilateral agreement concerning wastewater discharge from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 04:47 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa held a meeting in New York on Monday, as announced by China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The conversation addressed the tragic fatal stabbing of a Japanese child in southern China last week.
Additionally, the ministers discussed the bilateral agreement between China and Japan on the discharge of wastewater from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, which was devastated in a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Japan
- Wang Yi
- Yoko Kamikawa
- New York
- stabbing
- Fukushima
- nuclear plant
- discharge
- wastewater
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fukushima Daiichi Decommissioning Efforts Resume with Robot Deployment
TEPCO Restarts Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Debris Removal
IAEA Endorses Japan’s Plan for Recycling and Disposal of Radioactive Soil After Fukushima Accident
Fukushima's Robotic Mission: A Pioneering Step in Nuclear Cleanup
Japan Resumes Trial Debris Removal from Fukushima Plant