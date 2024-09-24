Diplomatic Talks Amid Tragedy: China-Japan Relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa held a meeting in New York on Monday, as announced by China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The conversation addressed the tragic fatal stabbing of a Japanese child in southern China last week.

Additionally, the ministers discussed the bilateral agreement between China and Japan on the discharge of wastewater from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, which was devastated in a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

