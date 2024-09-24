Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks Amid Tragedy: China-Japan Relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met in New York to discuss the recent fatal stabbing of a Japanese child in China and a bilateral agreement concerning wastewater discharge from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 04:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa held a meeting in New York on Monday, as announced by China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The conversation addressed the tragic fatal stabbing of a Japanese child in southern China last week.

Additionally, the ministers discussed the bilateral agreement between China and Japan on the discharge of wastewater from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, which was devastated in a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

