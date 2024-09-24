Minor Stabbed to Death in Delhi After Altercation with Friends

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death following an alleged altercation with friends in Shakarpur, Delhi, police reported on Monday.

During a patrol around 7:15 PM, officers noticed bloodstains near the Ramji Samosa shop. Upon inquiry, locals revealed that a group of boys had stabbed a minor, who was then rushed to the hospital.

Later, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital reported the admission of the victim, identified as Sachin. He sustained two stab wounds on his back. The police disclosed that Sachin and his friend had just bought a new mobile phone when three more friends joined them, leading to the fatal altercation. Legal action is being pursued, and a crime team is investigating further.

(With inputs from agencies.)