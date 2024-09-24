Left Menu

Russia's Overnight Strike Cripples Poltava Energy Infrastructure

An overnight attack by Russia on Ukraine's central Poltava region severely damaged energy infrastructure, causing power outages in 20 settlements. Several private residences were also damaged, though no casualties were reported, according to the regional governor's statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the early hours of Tuesday, Russia launched a targeted attack on Ukraine's central Poltava region, resulting in substantial damage to the area's energy infrastructure. According to local authorities, the strike led to significant power outages affecting 20 settlements.

Poltava's regional governor confirmed through a statement on the Telegram messaging app that numerous private residences were also affected by the assault. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.

This incident marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the challenges faced by civilians and local governments in maintaining essential services amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

