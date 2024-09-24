Russia's Overnight Strike Cripples Poltava Energy Infrastructure

In the early hours of Tuesday, Russia launched a targeted attack on Ukraine's central Poltava region, resulting in substantial damage to the area's energy infrastructure. According to local authorities, the strike led to significant power outages affecting 20 settlements.

Poltava's regional governor confirmed through a statement on the Telegram messaging app that numerous private residences were also affected by the assault. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.

This incident marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the challenges faced by civilians and local governments in maintaining essential services amidst the turmoil.

