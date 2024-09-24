Left Menu

Tension Rises in Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Political and Judicial Turmoil

Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam claims substantial evidence exists against Akshay Shinde in the Badlapur sexual assault case, leading to two chargesheets. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske defends police actions amid political backlash. Calls for restraint in comments until the judicial inquiry is complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:36 IST
Senior Advocate Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam announced on Monday that two chargesheets have been filed against the culprit in the Badlapur sexual assault case, with police holding sufficient proof against Akshay Shinde. Speaking to ANI, Nikam stated, 'The victims identified the accused and informed their parents about the assault. Strong evidence would have led to a death penalty if presented in court.'

Nikam further elaborated that suspects with no chance of escape could turn violent. 'Akshay Shinde may have been psychologically depressed, leading to his attack on the police and suicide attempt. Retaliatory police action injured two officers. Political agendas are unfortunately at play, affecting the police. We should refrain from commenting until the judicial inquiry concludes.'

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske questioned police response restraint. Speaking to ANI, Mhaske defended the police, 'If attacked, police must protect themselves. Opposition demands for death penalty now flip to criticizing police. Such inconsistency undermines the investigation.' He urged restraint in premature judgment, highlighting the biased political involvement in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

