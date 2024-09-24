Karnataka Minister Highlights Misuse of Governor's Office Amid High Court Verdict on CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundurao on Tuesday criticized Governor Thawarchand Gehlot for allegedly misusing his office by sanctioning an investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. Gundurao's comments come as the Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the governor's decision.

The Minister emphasized that the controversy extends beyond the MUDA case, pointing to perceived irregularities in the Raj Bhavan's operations. "The issue here is the misuse of the Governor's office. We see this happening day-to-day now, which contradicts constitutional norms," Gundurao told ANI. He asserted that CM Siddaramaiah is confident of his innocence and accused the BJP and the central government of attempting to destabilize the state administration.

Justice M Nagaprasanna had reserved the judgment on September 12 and will announce the verdict at 12 pm. Representing Siddaramaiah, several senior lawyers, including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, squared off against Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for Governor Gehlot. The case involves allegations that MUDA illegally allocated 14 prime sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah's wife.

The High Court had previously provided temporary relief to Siddaramaiah, directing that further proceedings be deferred. Governor Gehlot's office justified the sanction, asserting it was granted after "application of mind." In response, Karnataka ministers and Congress legislators had protested against the Governor's actions, accusing him of discriminatory behavior.

