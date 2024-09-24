Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Highlights Misuse of Governor's Office Amid High Court Verdict on CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundurao criticizes Governor Thawarchand Gehlot for alleged misuse of office as High Court prepares to deliver verdict on CM Siddaramaiah's petition challenging an investigation sanction in the MUDA scam involving his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:45 IST
Karnataka Minister Highlights Misuse of Governor's Office Amid High Court Verdict on CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundurao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundurao on Tuesday criticized Governor Thawarchand Gehlot for allegedly misusing his office by sanctioning an investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. Gundurao's comments come as the Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the governor's decision.

The Minister emphasized that the controversy extends beyond the MUDA case, pointing to perceived irregularities in the Raj Bhavan's operations. "The issue here is the misuse of the Governor's office. We see this happening day-to-day now, which contradicts constitutional norms," Gundurao told ANI. He asserted that CM Siddaramaiah is confident of his innocence and accused the BJP and the central government of attempting to destabilize the state administration.

Justice M Nagaprasanna had reserved the judgment on September 12 and will announce the verdict at 12 pm. Representing Siddaramaiah, several senior lawyers, including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, squared off against Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for Governor Gehlot. The case involves allegations that MUDA illegally allocated 14 prime sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah's wife.

The High Court had previously provided temporary relief to Siddaramaiah, directing that further proceedings be deferred. Governor Gehlot's office justified the sanction, asserting it was granted after "application of mind." In response, Karnataka ministers and Congress legislators had protested against the Governor's actions, accusing him of discriminatory behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024