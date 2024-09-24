ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness in Jharkhand; Opposition Criticizes CM

A delegation from the Election Commission of India, spearheaded by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, convened with senior police officials from Jharkhand to asses poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, expected later this year. The ECI met with IGs, DIGs, DEOs, and SPs of the state police. Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S.S. Sandhu were also present during the meeting.

Arriving in Ranchi on Monday, the Election Commission held further review sessions with the Jharkhand State Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and several Principal Secretaries. Additional meetings were organized with the CEO, SPNO, and CAPF nodal officers. The poll body plans to engage with political parties, government officials, and enforcement agencies throughout their visit.

Jharkhand is anticipated to conduct elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, given the current government's tenure ends in January 2025. However, the Election Commission has yet to release an official schedule. Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda highlighted the 'parivartan yatra' during a Parivartan Sabha in Khunti, emphasizing its objectives to safeguard tribal and women's rights, counter land grabbing, and act against deceitful practices.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticised Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, calling it unfortunate that an elected CM ended up in jail. He expressed disbelief at Soren's return to power after imprisonment. "The leader of the opposition (Hemant Soren) deceived the public by making his wife contest the Giridih Assembly seat. It is the state's misfortune that an elected CM goes to jail due to his wrongdoings, yet returns to power," Yadav remarked during a 'Parivartan Sabha' in Giridih, Jharkhand.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, JMM secured 30 seats, BJP won 25, and Congress bagged 16. (ANI)

