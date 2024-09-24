Gujarat Government Responds Proactively to Heavy Rainfall Damage
In the wake of severe rainfall in Gujarat, significant damage to crops prompted the government to pledge immediate assistance to affected farmers. Energy supply for irrigation has been increased. Authorities conducted surveys to ensure swift compensation for losses, while relief measures for families affected by rain-related incidents are ongoing.
In response to extensive rainfall in Gujarat, which caused significant damage to crops, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel announced imminent government assistance for affected farmers. The Gujarat government is finalizing survey work to compensate for the losses experienced.
Minister Patel stated that the State Government has extended the electricity supply for farmers from 8 to 10 hours to aid irrigation, especially crucial for peanut crops. The measure follows heavy rainfall in various parts of Gujarat that led to widespread flooding.
On September 1, State Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey reported that all districts received heavy rainfall between August 25-30, exceeding 100% of the projected rainfall. Following directives from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, district administrations are expediting recovery and assistance efforts, providing Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died in rain-related incidents.
The Chief Minister also urged District Collectors to hasten recovery efforts, distributing cash assistance and household aid through comprehensive surveys in both urban and rural areas.
