Jammu & Kashmir Records 24.10% Voter Turnout in Second Phase of Assembly Polls

A voter turnout of 24.10 percent was recorded till 11 am in the second phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission of India, Reasi recorded the highest voter turnout of 33.39 percent while Srinagar recorded the lowest at 11.67 percent.

As per ECI, Poonch saw 33.06 percent, Rajouri 30.04 percent, Ganderbal 27.20 percent, and Budgam 25.53 percent voter turnout. Voting, which began at 7 am, is ongoing and will conclude at 6 pm across the Union Territory.

During the polling, a high-level delegation of senior diplomats from various countries visited polling booths, including those in Budgam and Srinagar, to observe the electoral process. The Ministry of External Affairs invited diplomats from around 15 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Guyana, and South Korea, among others.

The diplomats interacted with voters at the booths. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appealed to voters to cast their ballots in large numbers for the prosperity and rights of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that each vote for the INDIA alliance would contribute to the region's prosperity.

Omar Abdullah of the National Conference urged Rahul Gandhi to focus on Jammu, where Congress holds the majority of seats, after wrapping up campaigning in Kashmir. Abdullah emphasized the importance of intensifying Congress's campaign efforts in Jammu.

This election marks the first since the abrogation of Article 370, featuring a contest among various political parties and independents. Over 25 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts. The final phase will be held on October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

