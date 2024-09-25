High Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase of J&K Assembly Elections

The bustling activity at the polling stations during the second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir was evident on Wednesday, with District Election Officer Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, reporting significant voter enthusiasm. According to Election Commission data, Reasi district led with a 33.39 percent voter turnout.

In an interview with ANI, Mahajan stated that senior officers were stationed in the control room, closely monitoring all 436 polling stations in Reasi. Comprehensive facilities, including water and seating arrangements, were provided to ensure a smooth voting experience. 'We hope the enthusiasm among voters continues till 6 pm,' he remarked.

The district, comprising Gulabgarh, Reasi, and Mata Vaishno Devi constituencies, witnessed notable participation, including from 102-year-old voter Hagi Karam Din Bhat. Long queues were seen at various stations, with BJP's Kuldeep Raj Dubey and Congress' Mumtaz Khan vying for votes in Reasi. With 25.78 lakh eligible voters in this phase, the final phase is scheduled for October 1, followed by vote counting on October 8.

