Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase of J&K Assembly Elections

As the second phase of assembly elections unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir, enthusiastic voter participation has been noted, with Reasi district recording a 33.39 percent turnout. Senior officials ensure smooth operations across polling stations. Among the notable voters is 102-year-old Hagi Karam Din Bhat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:36 IST
High Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase of J&K Assembly Elections
District Election Officer Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling activity at the polling stations during the second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir was evident on Wednesday, with District Election Officer Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, reporting significant voter enthusiasm. According to Election Commission data, Reasi district led with a 33.39 percent voter turnout.

In an interview with ANI, Mahajan stated that senior officers were stationed in the control room, closely monitoring all 436 polling stations in Reasi. Comprehensive facilities, including water and seating arrangements, were provided to ensure a smooth voting experience. 'We hope the enthusiasm among voters continues till 6 pm,' he remarked.

The district, comprising Gulabgarh, Reasi, and Mata Vaishno Devi constituencies, witnessed notable participation, including from 102-year-old voter Hagi Karam Din Bhat. Long queues were seen at various stations, with BJP's Kuldeep Raj Dubey and Congress' Mumtaz Khan vying for votes in Reasi. With 25.78 lakh eligible voters in this phase, the final phase is scheduled for October 1, followed by vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024