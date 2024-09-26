Jammu & Kashmir’s Second Phase Polls Conclude Peacefully with 56.79% Voter Turnout

The second phase of polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir concluded peacefully, recording a 56.79 percent voter turnout across 26 assembly constituencies. Polling began at 7 am and wrapped up at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole announced, 'The poll was peaceful overall. As per the figures, 56.79 voter turnout was recorded till now.' Among the districts, Reasi had the highest voter turnout at 74.14%, followed by Poonch at 73.78%, Rajouri at 69.85%, Ganderbal at 62.63%, Budgam at 61.31%, and Srinagar at 29.24%.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra were key candidates. Polling covered six districts—Budgam, Ganderbal, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Srinagar—with 2.578 million electors deciding the fate of 239 candidates. The first phase of elections was held on September 18.

CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu supervised the polling to ensure it was incident-free. Kumar described the elections as 'history in the making,' emphasizing the voters' active participation in democratic festivities. Robust security and webcasting at all polling stations ensured transparency and safety.

Some constituencies had previously faced poll boycotts from separatist elements. Overall voter turnout in these districts exceeded that of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Border areas near the LoC were well-covered, allowing voters there to participate freely.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the high voter turnout as a testament to vibrant democracy and thanked election officials and security forces for their contribution to smooth polling. Diplomats from various countries also observed the elections, with the final phase set for October 1 and vote counting on October 8.

This election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370, and the first in nearly a decade in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)