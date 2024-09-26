Rajasthan Tourism Dept to oversee Gandhi Vatika Museum operations from Oct 2

Rajasthan Tourism, Art, and Culture Department will assume control of operations of the Gandhi Darshan Museum (Gandhi Vatika) in Jaipur from October 2. The Gandhi Vatika Museum, located in Central Park in Jaipur, is currently managed by the Jaipur Development Authority.

According to a government release, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has instructed the formation of a committee aimed at improving the operation of Gandhi Vatika. This committee will regularly oversee the operation of the Vatika and provide suggestions for the promotion and dissemination of Mahatma Gandhi's values. With the formation of the committee, the expertise of specialists from the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Tourism will also be utilised to ensure excellent management of the Vatika, the release stated.

Secretary of the Tourism, Art, and Culture Department, Ravi Jain, stated that the department will showcase Mahatma Gandhi's life journey through digital and innovative technology. "One section of the museum will focus on the arrival of the British in India and Gandhi's sojourn in South Africa, another section will highlight the movements against British rule in India, and a third section will display Gandhi's philosophical literature," the release mentioned.

The tourism secretary said that the Gandhi Vatika Museum, constructed at a cost of Rs 85 crore, will be consequently included in the Tourism Department's list and arrangements will be made for tourists from within the country and abroad to visit the Vatika. Additionally, various films based on Gandhi's philosophy will be screened to propagate messages of truth and non-violence, he added. (ANI)

