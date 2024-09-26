Controversy and Protests Surround Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla

Protests erupted over the alleged illegal construction of the Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla, with former Congress MLA Adarsh Sood urging efforts to restore peace. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Sood emphasized that India is an independent country where individuals can freely travel, study, or work, provided they have valid identification. He dismissed rumors about fake Aadhaar cards as baseless and called for collective efforts to make Shimla peaceful again.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur demanded the arrest of AIMIM Delhi Chief Shoaib Jamai for filming inside the supposedly illegal and sealed Sanjauli Mosque. Thakur criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his party for being restricted to a particular community and making controversial statements. He condemned Jamai's actions of shooting a video inside the mosque and alleging discriminatory actions against it in comparison to other illegal constructions.

Earlier, the issue received renewed attention after Shoaib Jamai posted a video on social media questioning why the mosque was specifically targeted. He asked, "Will the bulldozer run on all, or was only the mosque singled out?" The Imam of the Sanjauli Mosque criticized Jamai for disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of Shimla. The conflict arose from the construction of the illegal mosque and subsequent protests by Hindu organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)