Aditya Birla Capital Infuses Rs 499.9 Crore in Subsidiary for Growth

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) has invested Rs 499.9 crore in its NBFC arm, Aditya Birla Finance Limited, on a rights basis. This investment keeps the subsidiary wholly-owned and aims to meet growth, funding requirements, and improve leverage ratios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:46 IST
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) announced on Thursday an investment of Rs 499.9 crore in its non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary, Aditya Birla Finance Limited, on a rights basis.

According to a regulatory filing, the investment does not alter the percentage shareholding, as Aditya Birla Finance Limited continues to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABCL.

The capital infusion aims to support the NBFC's growth, fulfill funding requirements, and enhance its leverage ratio, the company stated.

