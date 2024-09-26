Amit Shah Responds to Rahul Gandhi, Defends BJP's Stand in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has firmly countered Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the Congress party's record of imposing President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah addressed Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, stating that Congress imposed Presidential rule in J&K numerous times, and called Gandhi out for misleading statements.

The Home Minister pointed out the increased voter turnout in the region, attributing it to a decrease in terrorism. 'Due to the end of terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a record 55 percent voting. Democracy has strengthened here,' Shah said during a public meeting in Kathua, set to vote in the third phase of elections on October 1.

Shah attributed the rise in democratic participation to PM Modi, who has empowered local governance through Panch-Sarpanch systems. He criticized the Congress, National Conference, and PDP for promoting nepotism for decades, contrasting it with the BJP's efforts to involve J&K's youth in decision-making.

Furthermore, Shah warned against a Congress victory, claiming it would lead to celebrations in Pakistan, and vowed to protect reservation policies. He referenced Rahul Gandhi's alleged statement about ending reservation, asserting that the BJP would not permit such an action. The final phase of voting in J&K will be on October 1, with results expected on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)