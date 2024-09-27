Supreme Court Petition Seeks SIT for Badlapur Encounter Probe

In a significant move, advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay has filed a petition in the Supreme Court calling for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the controversial Badlapur encounter. The plea urges the Court to issue directives to the Central and State Governments, as well as Union Territories, mandating the use of body-cameras for all law enforcement officers while on duty.

The petition stems from the shocking fatal police encounter of Akshay Anna Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur case. According to Upadhyay, the incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, particularly in Maharashtra. He argues that the investigation should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to potential political influence and conflicts of interest within the state government.

The petition calls for the SIT to comprise officials of unimpeachable character from multiple agencies, beyond the influence of the Maharashtra state government. Upadhyay emphasizes the need for the SIT to be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and monitored by the Court to ensure fairness and transparency. Additionally, he urges the Court to direct law enforcement agencies nationwide to use body-cams and submit compliance reports within a designated time frame.

(With inputs from agencies.)