Bihar CM Defends Smart Prepaid Electricity Meters Amid Opposition Criticism

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refuted opposition claims about the inefficacy of smart prepaid electricity meters in the state. During a high-level meeting, he urged the population to not fall for misinformation and highlighted the benefits of these meters. The opposition has planned statewide protests against their installation on October 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:51 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fired back at opposition accusations on Friday, asserting that misleading information about smart prepaid electricity meters is being spread among the public.

Chairing a high-level Power Department meeting ahead of opposition RJD's scheduled protest on October 1, Kumar emphasized the ease of bill payment facilitated by these meters and urged quick resolution of any technical issues. 'I appeal to the public not to be swayed by rumors,' he stated.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) revealed that 50.23 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed, with the remaining to be installed by 2025. Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the meters, calling them 'smart cheater meters,' and announced widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

