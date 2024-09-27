Bihar CM Defends Smart Prepaid Electricity Meters Amid Opposition Criticism

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fired back at opposition accusations on Friday, asserting that misleading information about smart prepaid electricity meters is being spread among the public.

Chairing a high-level Power Department meeting ahead of opposition RJD's scheduled protest on October 1, Kumar emphasized the ease of bill payment facilitated by these meters and urged quick resolution of any technical issues. 'I appeal to the public not to be swayed by rumors,' he stated.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) revealed that 50.23 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed, with the remaining to be installed by 2025. Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the meters, calling them 'smart cheater meters,' and announced widespread protests.

