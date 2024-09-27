Firing Reported at Delhi Car Showroom: No Injuries Confirmed

An incident of firing has been reported at a car showroom in the Naraina Vihar area of Delhi on Friday, police said. According to the police, several rounds were fired. However, no injuries were reported, and the police are investigating the matter.

More details are awaited. Earlier, on September 21, two suspects were detained in connection with a firing incident reported in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

According to officials, locals said that unidentified people fired several gunshots in the air. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the gunshots caused chaos in the area. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)