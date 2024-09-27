Left Menu

Nagaland Police's Major Drug Busts: Rs 30.05 Crore Seized in Three Months

Nagaland police, under the 'War against Drugs' initiative, seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs 30.05 crore from July to September 2024. Multiple arrests and significant seizures were made, including 4.195 kg of heroin and over 17,179 Yaba tablets.

27-09-2024
Nagaland Police seizes narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances worth Rs 30.05 cr in last three months (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant win for Nagaland's 'War against Drugs' campaign, state police have seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at Rs 30.05 crore over the past three months. This major operation, handled by the Narcotic Police Station at PHQ and other local stations, covered the period from July to September 2024.

The crackdown has led to the registration of four NDPS cases and additional cases at the Khuzama and Medziphema police stations, resulting in the arrest of 23 individuals, including 17 males and 6 females. Furthermore, Nagaland Police provided crucial assistance to Karnataka Police, leading to the interception of substantial drug consignments and the apprehension of wanted smugglers en route. One trafficking module, smuggling drugs from Manipur to Karnataka by air, was dismantled. In another operation, a notorious trafficker involved in trafficking Yaba and World is Yours tablets was captured at the request of the West Bengal police.

During these operations, Nagaland police confiscated 4.195 kg of heroin worth Rs 29.36 crore and 17,179 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 68.71 lakh. The police credited community support for these successes and announced plans to target the assets of traffickers. They also called for public cooperation and information on drug sales through local stations or the 'MADEIN' mobile app, promising confidentiality for informants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

