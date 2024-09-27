Dehradun DM Calls for Calm After Stone-Pelting Incident at Railway Station

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal on Friday appealed for peace in the wake of a stone-pelting incident at Dehradun Railway Station on September 26. Tensions between two communities erupted at the station on Thursday night. The district administration engaged with both parties, leading to a resolution and restored calm.

Superintendent of Police (SP City) Pramod Kumar assured on Friday that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident. 'Those responsible for the stone-pelting and vandalizing vehicles will be arrested and presented in court soon,' he said. Security forces have been deployed to prevent further violence.

The incident involved a minor girl from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, and a local man from a different faith. A heated argument led to stone-pelting and vehicular vandalism. Police intervened to disperse the crowd and filed a case against unidentified individuals. The situation remains under control, with extra security measures in mixed-population areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)