Devastating Fire Hits Siliguri's Bidhan Market
A fire at Bidhan Market in Siliguri damaged 25 shops on Saturday. Officials confirmed no casualties. The cause remains under investigation.
A fire broke out at Bidhan Market in Siliguri on Saturday, officials reported, leaving 25 shops damaged but with no casualties.
Siliguri Fire Station Officer Ajit Ghosh stated that the blaze had been controlled. 'Around 25 shops have been damaged,' Ghosh mentioned, adding that the affected shops primarily sold cloth and readymade garments. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Bidhan Market Joint Secretary Raju Saha added, 'A total of 14 shops were completely burnt, and 11 shops were damaged. The full extent of the loss is yet to be determined.'
