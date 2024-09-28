Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Accuses Congress of Corruption in Gandhi Vatika Museum Construction

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar claims Congress engaged in corruption while constructing the Gandhi Vatika Museum. He criticizes the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government for allegedly using Mahatma Gandhi's name inappropriately and glorifying the British, neglecting Rajasthan's historical figures.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a review visit to the Gandhi Vatika Museum in Jaipur, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar accused the Congress party of corruption. He alleged that the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government misused Mahatma Gandhi's name and engaged in corrupt practices during the museum's construction.

'The previous Ashok Gehlot government also played tricks and committed corruption in building the Gandhi Vatika Museum,' Dilawar stated. He criticized Congress for not adhering to Gandhi's principles and for glorifying the British instead of honoring Rajasthan's great men, like Maharana Pratap, in the museum.

Dilawar expressed discontent, noting that 'Gandhiji's principles should be there in Gandhi Vatika, but they are not there. This Gandhi Vatika Museum, built during Ashok Gehlot's tenure, glorifies the British while there is no mention of Rajasthan's great men.' He also recalled the 1975 Emergency and distanced Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from Mahatma Gandhi. The museum, scheduled to open on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, will be operated by the Tourism, Art and Culture Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

