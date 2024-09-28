Air India Apologizes for 'Foreign Object' Found in Inflight Meal on Delhi-New York Flight

Air India has publicly apologized after a passenger discovered a 'foreign object' in their inflight meal on a flight from Delhi to New York on September 17. The airline stated that it is addressing the issue with its catering service provider for a thorough investigation and future prevention.

'We are aware of a social media post by a passenger regarding a foreign object in the onboard meal offered to them on AI 101 operating from DEL to JFK on 17 September 2024,' said an Air India spokesperson. The airline works with reputed caterers and follows stringent SOPs and multiple checks to ensure meal quality. 'We are concerned about the passenger's experience and have taken it up with our catering service provider,' the statement read.

In a similar incident in June, a passenger on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco reported finding a metal blade in their meal, which also led to a public outcry. Air India responded that the foreign object had come from a vegetable processing machine and assured stronger measures to prevent recurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)