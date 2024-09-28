India Lifts Major Rice Export Restrictions Ahead of Prospective Bumper Harvest

India has lifted the majority of its rice export restrictions with immediate effect, in anticipation of a bounty from a favorable monsoon season that is set to boost crop yields. This decision comes as state granaries are brimming with stock.

Notably, India was a major player in the global rice market in 2022, accounting for over 40% of total exports with a record 22.2 million metric tons out of 55.4 million. Indian exports surpassed the combined shipments of the next four largest exporters: Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and the United States.

The 2023 restrictions significantly impacted exports, cutting them by 20% and obliging Asian and African buyers to seek alternatives such as Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Myanmar. This shift pushed export prices in these countries to their highest levels in over 15 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)